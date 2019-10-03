Reverend Peter Sylvester Thomas, Sr., 57, of Winchester, VA, passed September 28, 2019, at Inova Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church, VA. He was born on July 24, 1962.
He was pastor of the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, Bunker Hill, WV.
Rev. Thomas is survived by his wife, Laura Thomas of Winchester, VA and by two daughters: Tamekya and Patrina Thomas of Winchester, VA and a son, Peter S. Thomas, Jr. of Bunker Hill, WV; all from a former marriage; three brothers, Paul Thomas of Marshall, VA, David and Robert Thomas both of Winchester, VA; two sisters: Ruby Dokes of Winchester, VA and Jeanette Moore of Manassas, VA; and 3 grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. with funeral services starting at 12 p.m. at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1317 South Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, VA, 22601.
Interment will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 12 p.m., in Solon Cemetery, Middleburg, VA.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
