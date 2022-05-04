Rhoda Whitacre Kriz
Rhoda Whitacre Kriz of Winchester passed away on April 29, 2022, from MDS at the Winchester Medical Center. She was born in Winchester to Landon and Esther Whitacre on May 22, 1936, and grew up on the farm where her father grew peaches and apples and raised Hereford cattle, hogs, and grain.
Rhoda was in the first graduating class who attended four years at James Wood High School on Amherst Street, and in 1958 she graduated from Lynchburg College with a BS in Mathematics. She worked at the VDH, Experiment Incorporated and the Medical College of Virginia as an early computer programmer. Her projects included writing code for missile trajectories, engine performance and analyzing human burn data to assist in setting triage priorities.
Rhoda married the late Joseph Maddox in 1957. They moved from Richmond to Winchester in 1958 where she became a stay-at-home mom and an active volunteer. She and a friend owned and operated The Handcraft Shop, a consignment shop created to provide an outlet for the products of local craftsmen. She volunteered with the Winchester Hospital Auxiliary, was the first buyer for the Winchester Hospital Gift Shop and served on many community boards and the 1st American bank board.
In 1979 Rhoda was the first woman elected and reelected in 1983 to serve on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. During the 1980s, she served on Gov. Robb’s Toxic Substance Advisory Committee and Gov. Baliles’ Future of Agricultural Policy Review Panel and the Certificate of Need Policy Review Committee. Rhoda was a charter member of the VA Extension Advisory Committee, a charter member and first president of the VA 4-H Foundation, a member of Extension task forces, and served as the Southern Lay representative on the National Extension committee. Rhoda received the VA 4-H Alumni Award in 1985 and the National 4-H Alumni Award in 1987 for Outstanding Service to 4-H. In 1986, she was named the Woman of the Year by the Winchester Business & Professional Woman’s Club.
In 1989, Rhoda married Dr. George J. Kriz and relocated to Raleigh, NC, where she worked as the Computer Administrator in the Plant Pathology Department’s Plant and Disease Clinic. Upon retirement from North Carolina State University in 1999, Rhoda and George moved to a house that she and her first husband built on Apple Pie Ridge in 1972-73. They renovated the house and turned it into a Bed & Breakfast, which they operated from 2000 to 2013. They enjoyed guests from all over the world and helped them learn about this area. Rhoda received several Best Breakfast awards from the Arrington Bed and Breakfast Journal. She and George traveled extensively on river boat cruises in Europe, sometimes visiting guests that had stayed at their Bed & Breakfast.
In 2013, Rhoda and George moved into The Village at Orchard Ridge, where Rhoda continued her love of and commitment to community life. Rhoda chaired the Imagine Campaign, which raised funds for the Chapel furnishings, and was the leader of The Flying Fingers of Orchard Ridge, which knits and crotchets hats, scarves and ear warmers that are distributed by Bright Futures of Frederick County/Winchester to needy children, the WATTS program, and the FROG program. She was instrumental in starting the Artisans’ Fair, the Artisans’ Catalog, and the Village Resale Shop, all of which donate funds to the Winchester Benevolent Fund of Orchard Ridge. She also chaired the Culinary Committee and Philanthropy Committee.
Rhoda is survived by her husband, George, and five sons, Joseph Maddox, Landon Maddox, Michael Maddox, Richard Kriz, and Thomas Kriz, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by John Maddox and Rosalie Kriz and one grandchild.
A visitation will be held at The Village at Orchard Ridge on Saturday, May 7, 2022, beginning at 9:30 am with the memorial service following at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Winchester Benevolent Endowment Fund of The Village at Orchard Ridge, 400 Clocktower Ridge Drive, Winchester, VA 22603.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
