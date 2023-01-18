Rhonda Coe DeHaven Lynch
Rhonda DeHaven Lynch, 71, of Winchester, passed away at her home on Friday January 13, 2023. She was born May 18, 1951, in Winchester, the daughter of the late Manuel C. and Pearl (Miller) DeHaven.
Rhonda was well known for loving her family and friends and making sure no one stayed a stranger for long.
She is survived by her two sons Samuel E. Simpson VI and Manuel A. Simpson; her daughter Haven L. Azarkhish; grandchildren Justin Simpson, Samuel Simpson VII, Alexander Simpson, Lillian Tith, Maddux Tith and Paxton Azarkhish; two sisters Cheryl Johnson (Stephen) and Pamela Tubandt; her ex-husband and longtime friend Samuel E. Simpson V; and her Yorkies or as she called them “Her Boys” Walley and Marley.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Thursday from 11:00am until her service at 1:00pm with Pastor John Lock officiating at the Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be private.
Pallbearers will be Samuel E. Simpson VI, Manuel A. Simpson, Samuel E. Simpson V, Samuel J. Simpson VII, Alexander R. Simpson and Justin K. Simpson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kori Azarkhish, Clay Perry and Joe Case.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.