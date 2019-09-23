Ricardo M. Mason went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C. He was born on September 1, 1952 in Winchester, VA.
He was the only son of William and Stella Jackson Mason. He called Berryville home, where he lived most of his life. He was a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. He always could be found tinkering on one of his cars. He loved older classic cars the most. Ricardo was a quiet, kind and gentle soul. He will be missed by his many friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Stella Jackson Mason and sister, Billy Mason Dennis.
He leaves to cherish his memory; four sisters, Sharon Parrish (Gary), Jeanie Mason, Shelia Mason, and Claudia Mason. He was well loved by his nieces, great-nieces, nephew, cousins, and friends.
Family will receive friends at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Berryville, VA on September 24th, 12 p.m. — 1 p.m. followed by funeral service at 1 p.m.
Interment will be at Milton Valley Cemetery in Berryville, VA.
