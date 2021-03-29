Richard A. Feathers, Sr.
Richard A. Feathers, Sr., 63, of Winchester, died Friday, March 26, 2021.
Mr. Feathers was born December 4, 1957 in Winchester; the son of the late Franklin S. Feathers and Sarah Shell Feathers. He was employed by Frederick County Public Schools as a custodian at Evendale Elementary School.
He married Vicky Lynn Puffinburger on June 25, 1977 in Winchester.
Along with his wife, Vicky Feathers, he is survived by his children, Richard A. Feathers, Jr. and wife Amy of Winchester, and Julie Robertson and husband James of Inwood, WV; a brother, Wayne Feathers of Stephens City; two sisters, Edith Lineberg of Winchester and Bonnie Merryman of Stephens City; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Franklin S. Feathers, Jr.; and a sister, Ethel Louise Moore.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. His family was the center of his life.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6:00 — 7:30 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A memorial service will follow at 7:30 pm.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
