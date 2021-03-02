Richard A. Jenkins, Sr., 77, of Frederick County, VA passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Jenkins was born in 1943 in Prince William County, VA, son of the late Virgie and Oscar Jenkins, Sr.
He married Helen Ann Breeden on September 3, 1963 in Williamsport, MD.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Lisa Wilkerson (Terry) of Berkeley Springs, WV and Roxanna Orndorff (Mark) of Winchester, VA; sons, Richard Jenkins, Jr. and Rodney Jenkins (Jenni) both of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Bryan, Brittany, Ryan, Kristen, Sarah, MacKenzie, and Aubrey; great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Bryson, River, and Kaileigh; sisters, Mary Lou Mauck and Nancy Shatzer (Steve); brothers, Oscar Jenkins, Jr. and David Jenkins (Scarlet); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with his parents, Mr. Jenkins was preceded in death by siblings, Dorothy Pingley, Shirley Massey, Faye Crider, Betty Mae Hibbard, Emily Lewis, Kenneth and Jerry Jenkins.
A visitation will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A graveside service will be at 2 pm on Thursday at Mount Olive Cemetery, 327 Mount Olive Road, Winchester, VA with Pastor Darrell Waller officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Terry Wilkerson, Mark Orndorff, Kaiden Orndorff, Bryan Stillions, Ryan Stillions, and Todd Jenkins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Richard's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Congestive Heart Failure Clinic, Winchester Cardiologists, Blue Ridge Hospice, as well as Best Care Home Health.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.