Richard A. King
Richard A. King of Winchester, VA passed away June 2, 2021 at the Valley Health Hospital in Winchester, VA.
Richard will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband to Jessie E. King for 63 years.
A best friend to his son Rick King and Donna King. A pround poppop to his grandchildren Sabrina King Hoffa, and Kris King. A loving Poppop to his two great granddaughters Alexis and Madison Hoffa.
Richard was the owner of Richard A. King Heating and Air Cond. for 57 years.
Richard loved to travel, play golf and spend time with his family and friends.
Richards service was private with his family.
R.I.P. Richard (Poppop). May your New Journey take you on many new trips.
