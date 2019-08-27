Richard Allen Roby, 78, of Winchester, Virginia went to be with his Lord on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at Prospect Hill Cemetery on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Roby was born on October 30, 1940 in Adrian, West Virginia to the late Orville Oliver and Fern Sarah Bennett Roby. He was also preceded in death by three brothers and five sisters.
He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a plumber by trade.
Survivors include his sister, Joan Armstrong of Seal Beach, California and numerous nieces and nephews.
His sister, Gwen Lipscomb, followed him in death August 26, 2019.
The family would like to acknowledge a special thanks to Kenny Hinkle, his friend for years, for all the time and assistance provided to Mr. Roby; to all the staff at Evergreen Nursing Home, Winchester Medical Center and Blue Ridge Hospice for their excellent care and support of Mr. Roby.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia.
