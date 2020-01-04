Richard B. Byrne
Richard Beverly Byrne, 100, of Berryville, Virginia, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Byrne was born February 11, 1919 in Arcola, Virginia, son of the late Frederick Hutchison Byrne and Annie Sue Lintton Byrne.
He was a salesman for Southern States Cooperative.
A veteran of the U. S. Army he served during WWII in the Armor Division having served under General Patton at the Battle of the Bulge with the Battalion Headquarters.
He was a member the Lions Club and a 13-year member of the American Legion. He was a strong supporter of The United Methodist Church and was a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church where he was the ice cream mixer for the annual ice cream social having mixed 70 gallons just last year.
He married Julia Marie Byrne on June 25, 1942 in Frederick, Maryland. Mrs. Byrne died on January 2, 2016.
Surviving are two sons, Jimmy Byrne of Inwood, WV and Melvin Byrne and his wife, Rebecca, of Hamilton, VA; a daughter, Beverly Goode and her husband, Phil, of Leesburg, VA; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
His daughter-in-law, Mary Byrne and great-grandson, Justin Byrne, preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, Berryville, VA with Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Leesburg, VA.
The family will receive friends 2:00 — 4:00 p.m. Monday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, and 10:00 — 11:00 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service at church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, 210 E. Main St., Berryville, VA 22611.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.