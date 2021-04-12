Richard B. Jamison
Richard B. Jamison, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away peacefully April 7, 2021 at the age of 89.
Friends will be received at Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., 108 Virginia Avenue, Cumberland, MD, on Thursday, April 15, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. with funeral services to immediately follow.
Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Cumberland, Maryland.
