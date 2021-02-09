Richard B. Taylor
Richard B. Taylor, 78, of Winchester, died Saturday, February 6, 2021.
Mr. Taylor was born November 23, 1942 in Tulsa, OK; the son of the late William and Louise McCreary Taylor. He was a graduate of the University of Maryland earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. He retired as a Consultant with Mercer Consulting. Dick was a member of Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg, VA.
He married Judith Perine December 11, 1971 in Bethesda, MD.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Joshua Taylor of Salt Lake City, UT, Daniel Taylor and wife Tameka of Arlington, VA, Jacob Taylor and wife Eliza of Winchester, Noah Taylor and wife Heather of Winchester, Joanna Carden and husband Jonathan of Washington, DC, and Samuel Taylor and wife Madeline Miner of Leesburg, VA; a brother, Bill Taylor; and two sisters, Lynn Taylor and Barbara Drumm; and sixteen grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 10:30 am at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Pastor Andrew Sandlin officiating. Burial will be private in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
