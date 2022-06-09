Richard D. (Mack) McComas Richard D. McComas (Mack), 90, of Stephens City, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Mack was born April 15, 1932, the son ofFannie E. Doss McComas and John H. McComas. Mack is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Elizabeth Hermansen McComas; his sons, Frank M. McComas (Laurel), Kirk R. McComas, and Richard D. McComas II (Mary Kay); his grandchildren, Austin (Melissa), John (Chasity), Katherine, Matthew, and Nick (Adela) McComas and stepgrandchildren Morgan and Katlynn Ziviello as well as his great-grandchildren Chase and Allyson McComas. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Betty Jean Hilliard, brother John L McComas and grandson Benjamin D McComas.
Mack was a 1951 graduate of Massanutten Military Academy and a very unique person who had strong opinions on many subjects and did not mind sharing them. He was involved with many organizations during his life including the Warren County Fair Association where he was a founding member involved in the purchase of the current Fair property and the construction of the Wonder building, and a member of the Board for many years. A member of the Cedarville Ruritan Club where he held the office of President several times and was honored for perfect attendance for 64 years as well as overall management of the Ruritan Club food booth during the Warren County Fair for over 30 years. He was a long-time member and past President of UAW Local #149 and instrumental in the establishment of the Local’s Credit Union for its members that is today part of the Apple Federal Credit Union. He was also a Charter Member and Life Member (56 years) of Elks Lodge #2382 and a member of the Moose Club in Front Royal as well as a life member of the American Motorcycle Association. He had been a Deacon at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church and attended the Nineveh Presbyterian Church at the time of his death.
He spent most of his career at American Brakeblok/Abex Corporation where he retired as a millwright. He was also a recycling yard operator and farmer during his life and retirement on the family farm in Frederick County VA. Mack and his wife, Mary, were also well known within the AMA Flat Track Racing community as they traveled the US, for many years, to attend races and sponsored financially several flat track racers.
The family will receive friends and loved ones in a celebration of his life and hold a memorial at 1pm, Friday, 17 June 2022 at the Nineveh Presbyterian Church, 5872 Winchester Road, Front Royal, VA 22630 with the Rev. Ed Dawkins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations/memorials may be made to the Warren County Fair Association, PO Box 1555, Front Royal, VA 22630 or HumanKind, 150 Linden Avenue, Lynchburg VA 24503.
