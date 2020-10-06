Richard Davis Kern, Sr. “Dick”
Richard Davis “Dick” Kern, Sr., 100, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Kern was born in 1920 in Chester, Pennsylvania, where his parents had moved for work. He is the son of the late Henry P. and Anna Kern. He graduated from John Handley High School, Class of 1938 where he was named the biggest heartbreaker and earned a football scholarship to VPI. At Virginia Tech he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering while part of the cadet core and football team. He received his football letter three years in a row and was honored as an All Southern Conference and Little All American player. He received offers from two professional football teams, the Lions and the Eagles, but upon graduation in 1942 was handed a diploma in one hand and military orders in the other.
Mr. Kern was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during WWII in the 435th AAA Battalion and later the 473rd Infantry Regiment, stationed in North Africa and later in Italy. He was awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his service. Upon entering the Army he began as a Lieutenant and concluded his career as a Major.
Mr. Kern was quite the entrepreneur. He worked briefly at American Viscose as an Industrial Engineer. In 1946 Mr. Kern founded and was Owner/Operator of Kern Motor Company. Later he and his partners established the real estate companies of Shenandoah Pools and Kern Brothers. He was always a very busy and productive man, but also a believer in staying physically fit. He loved football, biking, skiing, and traveling.
Mr. Kern was very active in the community. He founded the JAA (Judges Athletic Association), started the Winchester Little League Football program in the 1960s, was one of the founders of the Apple Blossom Sports Breakfast, served on Winchester City Council for 16 years, and was past Vice Mayor for Winchester.
Mr. Kern was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather. He thoroughly enjoyed family gatherings and cookouts around the pool. Mr. Kern was a lover of all animals, especially dogs and was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.
He married Gertrude “Trudy” Golightly on August 5, 1958 in Winchester, Virginia. His first wife, Alison Cooper Kern, preceded him in death in 1955.
Surviving with his wife, Trudy, are children, Alison Scott Trevino (Raymond), Richard D. Kern, Jr. (Biz), and Todd J. Kern; grandchildren, Jennifer Nethers Oates, Alison Nethers Tilling, Paul L. Negley (Nour), Richard D. Kern, III (Shawna), Elizabeth Kern Rutherford (Billy), and Bridget Kenney Kern; and ten great grandchildren.
Along with his parents and his first wife, Mr. Kern was preceded in death by a daughter, Anne Douglas Kern; and brothers, Henry P. Kern, Jr. and Robert S. Kern.
The family would like to thank the caregivers who helped us along the way. We will be forever grateful for your patience, support and selflessness. We especially thank Imelda, Redelin, DeWanda, Andrea, and Lorraine who helped him with such kindness and love during his last weeks and Ray, Dick’s personal handyman.
A visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Greg Cumbee officiating. Entombment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery. A reception will follow the entombment at Winchester Country Club, Winchester, Virginia.
Serving as pallbearers will be Russ Potts, Robert P. Kern, William Rutherford, Richard D. Kern, III, Douglas Toan, John Scully, George Sempeles, and Henry P. Kern, III.
Honorary pallbearer will be John Baker.
