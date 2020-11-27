Richard DeBergh
Richard DeBergh, 67, of Winchester, VA passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at his home.
Richard was born in 1953 in Charleston, SC, son of the late James and Rebekah DeBergh. He was a graduate of Warren County High School and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business from Madison College. Richard was a Financial Advisor, retiring in June 2020 from BB&T Scott & Stringfellow. He was an avid reader, Rugby player, and a brother of TKE Fraternity. Richard was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Winchester.
He married Pamela Simpson on December 16, 1978 in Stafford County, VA.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Ann DeBergh Elwood (husband Gregory Scott) of Winchester, VA and Nettie DeBergh Lile (husband Aaron) of Richmond, VA; sons, John Randolph DeBergh of Frederick, MD and Samuel Harris DeBergh (wife LuEsther) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Gregory, Rowan, Florence, Gideon, and Beatrice; sister, Rebekah DeBergh Green (husband Alexander) of Leesburg, VA; and brother, James Van Lowen DeBergh, Jr. (wife Elizabeth) of Washington, VA.
Services at Christ Episcopal Church will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s memory to Christ Episcopal Church, 114 W. Boscawen Street, Winchester, VA 22601, Winchester Rugby Football Club, Inc., P.O. Box 1532, Winchester, VA 22604, or to Handley Regional Library Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 58, Winchester, VA 22604.
