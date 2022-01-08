Richard “Dick” Allen Connor passed quietly in his sleep on December 30, 2021 from this world and into the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ. Dick was born to Harold and Ruth Connor on 1/11/1935 in Frostburg, MD. He married Betty L. Robertson on June 28,1955 in Frostburg, MD and immediately went to serve with the Army at Fort Sill, Oklahoma for 3 years. After his honorable discharge, Dick and Betty chose to make their home in Winchester. Dick worked at Potomac Edison for 38 years and then as a delivery driver for Valley Pharmacy, a role he particularly loved as he always enjoyed meeting new people and being helpful to others in need. Dick is also remembered for his witness for Christ to his family, friends, and to strangers and his work in local churches as a Sunday School teacher, prison ministry worker, and Deacon. He attended Fellowship Bible Church in Winchester until he was no longer able to participate in the services though he continued to stay in touch with his church friends and family.
Dick is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty, sons Todd (Gracie) and Mark (Catherine) as well as grandchildren Clare and Christopher and great-grandson Tay. He is predeceased by his parents.
At his request, Dick will be cremated with a memorial service to be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Dick’s honor to Prison Fellowship, P.O. Box 1550, Merrifield, VA 22116-1550.
