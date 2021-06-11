Richard “Dick” Biller Good
Richard “Dick” Biller Good, 88, of Bunker Hill, WV, passed away June 2, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV.
Dick was born February 14, 1933 in Quicksburg, VA the son of the late John W. and Corinne (Pence) Good. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of the Masonic Lodge and worked as a truck driver for Mason Dixon Trucking and Time DC Trucking. Dick was an avid gun and knife collector, he loved clocks and watches and he enjoyed going deer hunting. He also enjoyed building model ships, watching NASCAR and watching his western movies especially Gunsmoke and The Rifleman. Above all else, Dick was just a good ole Christian soul who loved his family and friends.
He married Betty Jane Hall on April 5, 1952 and she preceded him in death on March 23, 2021.
In addition to his parents and wife, Dick was also preceded in death by his son Jackie Biller Good; paternal grandfather William K. Good; and two sisters Carol Abbot and Jane Cooper.
He is survived by his sister Helen Green (Buddy); his brother Tommy Good (Linda) and all of his beloved nieces, nephews and cousins especially his niece Lisa Ann Woodall (David) and his nephew Tommy “Tucker” Hall (Jody) who took wonderful care and showed lots of love towards Dick and his beloved wife Betty.
Services and interment will be private.
Arrangements in the care of Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
