Richard "Dick" James Mihill, 81, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 29110 Old Valley Pike, Strasburg with Pastor Mike Yoho and Pastor Keith Warren officiating. Entombment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Mr. Mihill was born on November 19, 1938 in Washington, D.C. to the late Arthur George and Marion J. Thew Mihill. He was also preceded in death by his son, Richard James Mihill Jr.; two brothers, Arthur George Mihill Jr. and Henry D. Mihill and sister, Marion J. Mobley.
Richard was known to his wife as Honey, siblings as Dickie, by his friends and co-workers as Dick and to his family he was Dad, Uncle Dick and Pappy. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Convex Corporation as their Chief Financial Officer. Dick dedicated his life to serving others. He was a Sunday school teacher, Awana Commander, served for 20 years preaching at the Gospel Mission in Washington, D.C. and served in the Stephen Ministry. He and his wife served together as missionaries with Outreach to Asia Nationals.
Dick is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judith Ann Mihill; ten daughters, Starr K. Thurman (Kenneth), Joy L. Semelsberger (Mike), Judith A. Pollard-Mihill, Bonnie M. Mihill, Rebecca G. Mihill, K. Dawn Mihill, Lana D. Baden, Tammy N. Meeks Ashley (Craig), Kimberly G. Mihill, and Sharon L. Mihill; two sons, Timothy M. Mihill (Julie) and Matthew L. Mihill (Laura); 29 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; sister, Marie M. Goheens; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Pollard, Jesse Thurman, Michael Semelsberger, Matthew Semelsberger, Jake Mihill, Jared Mihill, Thomas Baden and Lawrence Meeks IV.
The family will receive friends at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to GOFUNDME.COM Memorial Fund for Richard J. Mihill.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.