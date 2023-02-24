Richard “Dick” Robert Widell Sr.
Richard “Dick” Robert Widell Sr. passed away on February 15 at the age of 76 surrounded by loved ones in Midlothian, VA. Dick was born on November 5, 1946 in Fulton, NY to Richard William Widell and Marguerite Jones Widell. He attended Mexico Academy and Central School in Mexico, NY where he participated in numerous sports including basketball, track, bowling, golf, and football. His prowess on the track earned him a scholarship to The College of William and Mary where he was on the Southern Conference cross country team that won a trip to the National Championships in Lawrence, KS. Dick graduated from William and Mary in 1968 and later earned his Master’s degree from Virginia Tech.
He started his teaching career in Oswego, NY and, after moving to Winchester, taught at Daniel Morgan Middle School for over 40 years. During that time he also coached middle school track and the Handley golf team. After retiring from the Winchester Public Schools, he taught Chemistry at Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal. He was a much loved and respected teacher who was known for his humor and engaging style of teaching.
Dick is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandra Morrison Widell, his three children Melanie Dawson Huntley of Midlothian, Susan Witthoefft (Jason Witthoefft) of Midlothian, and Richard “Rick” Widell of Winchester and son-in-law Bill Dawson (Carey) of Livermore, CA . He is also survived by his six beloved and adored grandchildren. His surviving siblings include his twin sister Eileen Robinson (Steve) and younger brothers Jim Widell (Beth) and Tom Widell (Nancy). He also leaves behind two sisters-in-law, Judy Gaines (Robert) and Joan Aylor (Robert) and a brother-in-law, Jim Morrison (JoAnn), many nieces and nephews, golf buddies, and very dear longtime friends.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date in Winchester with Omps Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or Judges Athletic Association.
