Richard Ellsworth Rush, Jr.
Waynesboro, PA - Richard Ellsworth Rush, Jr., 80, of Waynesboro, PA passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, PA. He was born on May 7, 1941 in Winchester, VA to the late Richard Ellsworth Sr. and Frances Walter Rush.
Richard was employed by Allegheny Power for 37 years until his retirement in 2000. He was a 1959 graduate of Handley High School in Winchester, VA and a 1963 graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired after 22 years as a Major. He was of the Methodist Faith. Richard was a former member of Hagerstown Stamp Club and was a member of the Quarter Century Club.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Loy Rush whom he married on November 27, 1963; daughter Julie Lynn Rush of Chambersburg, PA; daughter Kristie Ann Rush of Hagerstown, MD; granddaughters Hannah and Tayler Chaney of Hagerstown, MD; brother-in-law Edward Loy and his wife Colleen of Winchester, VA.
He was predeceased by his brother Eddie Rush.
The family will receive friends at the Osborne Funeral Home, P.A. 425 S. Conococheague St. Williamsport, MD on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 pm. The funeral home will be open after 9:00 am on Thursday for the convenience of family and friends. Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Williamsport, MD on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 1:00 pm with Kevin Smoot officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: South Hagerstown High School Athletic Association c/o Dwayne Freeman 1101 S. Potomac St. Hagerstown, MD 21740
Online condolences may be made to the family at: www.osbornefuneralhome.net
