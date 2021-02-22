Richard Ernest LeMaster (Ricky)
Richard Ernest LeMaster (Ricky), 62, of Inwood passed into God’s care on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at his residence.
Born September 29, 1958 in Winchester, VA, he was the son of the late Mabel Breeden LeMaster and William Max LeMaster, Sr.
Ricky graduated from John Handley High School, class of 1976. He worked for H.P. Hood. He was also a guitarist from the age of 12, playing with various bands over the years, including The Virginia Drifters, The Country Cut-ups, Sound Reunion, and Shades of Grey. He loved his God, birds, and dogs, and was active in 365 Church in Martinsburg, WV.
He is survived by his wife, Mary S. LeMaster; children, Travis Smallwood, of Glengary, WV, and Brooks Hutzler, of Inwood, WV; a sister, Barbara L. Combs; a brother, William M. (Buddy) LeMaster, of Winchester, VA; nieces Patty Turner, of Bunker Hill, WV, and Julie Cain, of Winchester, VA; nephews, Vernon LeMaster, of Bunker Hill, WV, Weley LeMaster, of Florida, Mike Combs, and Darin Combs, of Winchester, VA.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com.
