Richard Faye Cookson Jr. was born on January 24th 1961 in Cailas, Maine to Richard Cookson Sr. and Frances (Brown) Cookson. He graduated from Jeb Stuart High School in 1979. He married Sengchanh Sitthiso on September 19th 2004, after meeting at the Wat Lao Buddhavong temple in Manassas, Va. Richard was a loving husband, son, friend and father. His children remember him as a playful and kind father who encouraged them to pursue their goals.
Richard had a passion for all things outdoors. When he wasn’t hiking the trails at his barn in Winchester, he could be found gardening, fishing, and embracing all things nature. He used his happy place at the barn to invite others to enjoy these passions with him. He was also an avid lover of music, classic rock being his favorite. He had found his true home in Berryville, embracing the small town feel and friendly community around him. Richard, commonly known as “Cookie” will always be remembered as a wonderful friend who valued all friendships he built.
Richard is survived by his Mother, Frances Cookson, Wife, Seng Cookson, Daughters, Trisha Brady, Lea Cookson, Samantha Cookson, Grandson, Jake Brady, and many other loving family members. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Richard Cookson Sr., his sweet kitty Cleo and Grand-pups, Charlie and Maxwell.
Flowers or donations may be sent to 23 Byrd Avenue Berryville Virginia 22611.
(1) entry
Hi my name is Jeff Sisk(my family Eddie,Joyce,Scott and Kevin) New Richard Cookson and all his family when they lived on Charles St Bailey's crossroads, va.We are so sorry to here about Richard,we had so mu fun together as kids,Richard was so much fun and so nice.We are sorry for your lose.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.