Richard Fletcher
Richard Fletcher, 82, of Frederick County, VA, passed away on August 6, 2020 at home with his daughters by his side.
Richard was born in 1938 in Winchester, VA, to the late David and Ressie Fletcher. He was a fixture at Bayliss’ Market for over 25 years. For five of those years, he and his late wife, Ann Marie, were the nighttime custodians at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School as well. Then, Richard went on to run the front office at Omps Garage for over 25 years and eventually retired from there.
Many knew him as an avid hunter and wonderful gardener. He was also a big sports enthusiast, primarily cheering on the Detroit Tigers and any of the University of Virginia sports teams. His favorite time of year was during March Madness. If he wasn’t home watching sports, he could be found at the Charles Town Races with his wife.
Richard married Ann Marie Heckert on December 3, 1960. She preceded him in death in 2001.
He is survived by his loving daughters: Ann Cunningham (Charles) of Winchester, VA, and Laura Fletcher of Ranson, WV; grandchildren: Sara Kuhn (Michael) of Winchester, VA, R.D. Gageby (Kim) of Ranson, WV, and Katie Dailey of Winchester, VA; and great-grandchildren: Keith, Jared, Jackz, Cole, Lyla, Jamie, and Zylas.
Along with his wife, Richard is preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Silman.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2:00 — 4:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment in Shenandoah Memorial Park will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
