Richard G. Berryman III

Richard Gordon Berryman III, 67, of Berryville, Virginia, died Monday, September 16, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Berryman was born June 16, 1952 in New Mexico.
Richard was a member of the Church of the Latter-Day Saints in Winchester, VA.
Surviving are his wife, Judith Ann Caudle; his sister, Margie Porter of Spotsylvania, VA; sister-in-law, Margie Christian (Jeff Sylvia) of Linden, VA, mother-in-law, Mary Ellen Caudle; niece, Jamie Ballard (Geoff); and a nephew Lucas Ballard all of Berryville, VA.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, Berryville, VA, with Rev. Jim Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the John H. Enders Fire & Rescue Co., 9 S. Buckmarsh St, Berryville, VA 22611.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
