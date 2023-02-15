Richard H. Purtlebaugh “Ritchie” Richard H. Purtlebaugh, 52, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023.
Ritchie was born in 1970 in Winchester, VA, the son of Michael Hunter and Bonnie Carol Purtlebaugh. He was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1989. He was currently employed by Trex and previously worked as an electrician for Service Station Repair. Prior to that, he worked for and received his journeyman certification from Jones & Frank. Ritchie loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, hiking, canoeing or bicycling. He also enjoyed baseball and played for Handley during his high school days.
He is survived by his parents; the mother of his children, Candace Purtlebaugh of Winchester, VA; daughter, Elizabeth A. Purtlebaugh of Winchester, VA; son, Jacob H. Purtlebaugh of Winchester, VA; sister, Cheryl D. Willey of Star Tannery, VA; brother, Michael S. Purtlebaugh of Inwood, WV; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
A visitation will be Monday, February 20, 2023, from 6pm to 8pm with a service to follow on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 1pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Scott Roach. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ritchie to Winchester Parks and Recreation, 1001 East Cork St, Winchester, VA 22601, Virginia State Parks, 901 E. Cary St, Suite 900, Richmond, VA 23219 or Winchester-Frederick County Conservation Club, 517 Siler Rd, Winchester, VA 22603.
