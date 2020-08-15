Richard (Ricky) Harvey Dovel, age 61, of Monroe Georgia passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in Piedmont Walton Hospital.
Ricky was born October 3, 1958 in Winchester, Virginia the son of the late Richard Harvey Dovel, Sr. and Wanda J. Altizer-Mason.
Ricky worked as a mechanic for many years for Maxie Price and several other Cheverlot in Loganville, Georgia.
Ricky married Brenda Strickland, she preceded him in death in 2010. Their daughter Angela Nygaard preceded him in death in 2019.
Ricky is survived by his two stepchildren, Don Strickland (Linda) and Kim Stickland and five grandchildren and one great granddaughter; brothers: Robert H. Dovel (Joy), Randall H. Dovel, Ronald H. Dovel, Roy H. DeSchon; sisters: Carlynn J. Mason-Scott (Stephen), Cartina M. Mason-Snider (David) and Carlotta Meyer.
A burial will be private.
A gathering of family and friends will be announced.
