Richard Henry Lewis
Richard Henry Lewis, 65, of Winchester, VA, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, in his home.
Richard was born May 14, 1956, in Winchester, the son of the late Russell and Annie Jackson Lewis. He was a member of Grace Downtown and Winchester Bible church.
He is survived by his sister, Bonita Lewis of Winchester; nephews, Larry Lewis, Joe Lewis, Gary Doleman; niece, Shirley Morgan; great-nephews, Jeremy Lewis, James Catlett, Joshua Lewis; great-niece, Alysha Lewis, and a host of others.
He is preceded in death by his sisters, Lana Brown, Roberta Mae Lewis, and Betty Doleman; and brothers, John Wesley Lewis, William Lawrence Lewis, and Russell Franklin Lewis Jr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
