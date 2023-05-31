Richard Irving Brumback
Richard Irving Brumback of Newport News, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. To many, he was better known as "Dick" or "Deadeye." Dick was born 16 August 1931 to Fred Irving Brumback and Genevieve Bean Brumback in Winchester, Virginia.
He grew up in Winchester and was a graduate of the well-known Handley High School. He, at the reluctance of his family, relocated to Newport News to attend the Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) Apprentice School. After a short period in the US Army, he graduated from the NNS Apprentice School in 1956 as a Shipwright. Following graduation, he continued a long and devoted career with NNS, retiring in November 1993. He was a NNS Master Shipbuilder and very committed to United States national security. Specifically, CVN new construction was his passion. His message to many was, "Get it done and done right the first time." Quality was most important.
He was preceded in death by his parents Fred Brumback and Genevieve Brumback of Winchester, Virginia. He was also preceded in death by his grandfather Charles Irving Brumback, the well-known Virginia auctioneer and distributor of International Harvester Farm (IH) Equipment and Implements (C I Brumback and Sons Est. 1902).
He is survived by his son Robert Baker Brumback and daughter-in-law Donnelle Brumback of Newport News; beloved grandsons Jackson Baker Brumback and Bennett Grant Brumback; sister Patricia Brumback Grimes of Winchester, Virginia; brothers Dennis Brumback of Richmond, Virginia ,and Fred Brumback and his spouse, Joan, of Manteo, North Carolina; and five nephews and nieces.
Please join the family for a Celebration of Life at the Warwick Yacht and Country Club, located at 400 Maxwell Lane, Newport News, Virginia, on Monday June 5, 2023 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.