Richard J. Eicher

Richard James "Dick" Eicher, 75, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his home in Lake Frederick, VA.
Dick was born on December 26, 1944 in Port Allegany, Pennsylvania, son of the late James Edwin Eicher and Marian Anderson Eicher, and raised in that same small town. He graduated from Penn State University in 1966 with a B.S. in Accounting.
After a short term with Eastman Kodak, Dick served in the U. S. Army from 1967 to 1969. Afterwards, he returned to Kodak for what would end up being a satisfying career of 37 years in corporate tax accounting, primarily in their Rochester, NY headquarters.
Dick met a girl from the same small town, and on May 23, 1970 he and Cheryl Eicher (Leonard) were married in Port Allegany, PA.
Dick and Cheryl raised their three children in Penfield, NY, a suburb of Rochester. In retirement they relocated to the less snowy, and lower-tax, community of Lake Frederick, VA near Winchester.
Dick is survived by his wife Cheryl and his brother and sister and their spouses: Alan Eicher and Jan Eicher (Carpenter) of Glens Falls, NY and Karen Bowers (Eicher) and Butch Bowers of Port Allegany, PA. He is also survived by his three children and their spouses: Lesley Lemons (Eicher) and Chris Lemons of Luray, VA, Cory Eicher and Sherry Eicher (Prince) of Charlottesville, VA, and Christian Eicher and Leigh Eicher (Hamilton) of Oak Park, IL, as well as 3 grandchildren: Lyla, Margot, and Mia Eicher.
Dick was a devoted brother, father, grandfather, husband, and friend. He and Cheryl marked their 50th wedding anniversary in May of 2020 with a small family celebration.
As a native Pennsylvanian and Penn State graduate, Dick was a lifelong Nittany Lion football fan and enjoyed rooting for "State" both over the air and many times in person in Happy Valley. Dick was an above average league bowler who once executed a 7-10 split. He enjoyed tennis and golf, hitting the links often enough over the years to collect two "hole in ones". Dick enjoyed crosswords, photography, black licorice, Jordan almonds, a hot cup of coffee, sticky buns, on extremely rare occasions a well-made Manhattan, as well as the delicious rolled chocolate cake that Cheryl baked for him every year on his birthday.
Dick had many happy deer hunts (some successful) in the Catskills and in the Pennsylvania hills near his boyhood home. Dick loved his hometown and passed along that love to all of his children and grandchildren.
An outdoor service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 2 in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany, PA with Pastor J.T. Madison.
Richard and his family wish to express their appreciation for the medical care provided to him for the last ten years at the UVA Emily Couric Cancer Center. Dr. William W. Grosh and Dr. Justin Smith and their teams showed unmatched compassion and expertise.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emily Couric Cancer Center, Charlottesville, VA or the USO.
Arrangements are being handled by Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, PA https://www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Local arrangements by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville. www.endersandshirley.com
