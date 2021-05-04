Richard Joseph Justka
Richard Joseph Justka, 92, born in Erie, PA, formerly from Toms Brook, VA passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Erie.
Richard was born on October 23, 1928; the son of the late Leo A. and Helen Malinowski Justka. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara.
He and Barbara spent their time traveling, shopping and enjoying their Siamese cats.
Richard retired with the rank of Sergeant Major from the US Army after 30 years of service. His overseas tours included Korea, Japan and Germany. After retiring, he attended Lord Fairfax Community College where he studied agricultural science. After receiving his degree, he began working as a grounds keeper for Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
Richard enjoyed his last few years in Erie, where he and his brother Norb spent many an hour reminiscing about “the good old days.”
He is survived by his brother Norbert, nieces Bonnie and Janet, nephew David and two grand-nieces and a nephew.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
