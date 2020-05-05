Richard “Josh” Irvin Harris
Richard Irvin Harris was born on July 23, 1945 to the late Shepard and Sara Harris in Winchester, Virginia. On April 27, 2020, Richard transitioned at the age of 74.
Josh attended the Douglas School and graduated in 1962. Josh also attended Virginia State for two years to obtain his barbers license. On April 13, 1966 Josh was drafted into the United States Army and Honorably Discharged on April 12. 1972.
After the Army, Josh became the first African American to work at the U.S. Postal Service in Winchester, Virginia. Josh retires with the Crown Cork and Seal after 31 years as a machine mechanic.
Those left to cherish his loving memories of Josh are his siblings; William Shepard Harris (Theresa), and Bushrod (Julia); four children, Louette Long, Leslie Conley, Ilka Long, and Ivy Long; one nephew, William (Bubba) Shepard Harris, Jr.; one niece Stephanie Long (Kevin); a host of grandchildren, great-nieces and great-nephews.
There will be a walk-through viewing May 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Cartwright Funeral Home. Due to the Covid-19, social distancing will be observed in accordance to the pandemic guidelines.
Friends and family will be requested to wear masks.
Family will have a private celebration of life service at 11:00 a.m. with Military Honors afforded by the United State Army and the Winchester VFW Post #2123 at Cartwright Funeral Home.
Entombment will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, Virginia.
