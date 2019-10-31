Richard K. Chapman, of Stephens City, born November 18, 1939, went to be with the Lord on October 26, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Beverly, his son Brian, and daughter Poppy Pinner (Dave), and granddaughter Briana.
He will be remembered as a loyal family man and for his love of dogs. He thrived on the challenge of solving puzzles of many kinds-from car engines to jigsaws. He will be remembered with love and affection and for his “punny”“sense of humor.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate to Briggs Animal Adoption Center, Charlestown, WV.
