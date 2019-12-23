Richard Kirby Aronhalt, Jr.
Richard Kirby Aronhalt, Jr., 28, of Winchester, VA died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
Ricky was born December 23, 1990 in Winchester, the son of Richard Kirby Aronhalt Sr. and Jennifer Rae Fincham Franklin. He was a graduate of Handley High School.
Along with his parents he is survived by his maternal grandmother, Brenda Mae Tharp (George) of Winchester; paternal grandmother, Rosalee Batton of Winchester; sisters, Breanna Marie Parker (Blake) of Louisiana and Kelsie Love Aronhalt of Winchester; aunt, Tammy Woodward (Michael) of Winchester; uncle, Dewayne Young of Winchester; niece, Briley Parker and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Silas B. Fincham Jr.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 — 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Terry Carlyle officiating. The family will have a reception following the services at Friendship Fire Hall. Anyone wishing to donate food for the reception may drop it off at the fire hall on Thursday after 11:00 a.m.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
