Richard “Kyle” Metz, 41, of Stephens City, died Friday, December 6, 2019.
Kyle was born December 13, 1977 in Winchester; the son of Richard E. Metz and Joan Myrick Metz. He was a 1998 graduate of Sherando High School. He worked at Lowe’s Home Improvement. He was a member of Fellowship Bible Church.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandmother, Margaret Metz of Stephens City; his brother, Brian Metz of Middletown, VA; his twin sister, Rebekah Jackson and her husband, David of Martinsburg, WV; four nephews, Caleb Metz, Aaron Metz, Joshua Metz, and Landon Willer; and two nieces, Emily Willer and Rachel Willer. Kyle was loved by his cousins, aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Fellowship Bible Church with Pastor Mark Carey officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Metz, Joshua Metz, David Jackson, Doug Hughes, Tim Metz, Matt Strosnider, Jason Strosnider, and Matt Allanson. Honorary Pallbearer will be Caleb Metz who is serving at sea in the US Navy.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
