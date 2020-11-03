Richard L. Frame
Richard Lynn Frame, 85, of Boyce, Virginia, died Monday, November 2, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Frame was born February 27, 1935 in Jane Lew, West Virginia, son of the late Okey J. Frame and Ruth Elaine Bailey Frame.
Richard enlisted in the U. S. Army on March 4, 1952 and was a Private assigned to Fort Sill, Oklahoma where he completed artillery survey school, in 1953 he completed a tour in South Korea as a Gunner with the 25th Infantry Division, Battery B, 8th Field Artillery Battalion and was a driver for the artillery gun section. From 1953-1955 he was assigned to Fort Bragg, North Carolina and was a Corporal in the 82nd Airborne Division. While at Fort Bragg he transferred to the 93rd Engineer Battalion Construction Unit as a Staff Sargent and trained new recruits for combat engineering before receiving his honorable discharge in 1955.
In September 1962 he started his career with the Virginia Department of Transportation. He was the construction inspector for I81 and retired after 30 years of service in 1991 as a superintendent of Frederick and Clarke Counties.
He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and watching his grandson Jarrett play baseball. He volunteered with the Boyce PTA, Clarke County Ruritan Club, and the Boyce Volunteer Fire Department.
He married June Ruth Baker Frame on June 12, 1954 in Boyce, VA.
Surviving with his wife are their daughter, Donna Elaine Sowder, and her husband, Brett, of Berryville, VA; and his grandson, Jarrett Alan Sowder.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his infant son, Richard Alan Frame, and his sister, Rebecca Frame Wooddell.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 A. M. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Rev. Adam Sowder officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 P. M. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
