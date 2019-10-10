Richard L. Hawkins, Sr.
Richard Lee Hawkins, Sr., 92, of Winchester, VA died on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV.
Richard was born on September 25, 1927, in Bloomery, WV, the son of the late John Lynn Hawkins and Edna Whitlock. He was a Korean War veteran in the United States Army having been a recipient of the Purple Heart, Combat Infantry Badge, United Nation Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal with five bronze stars and the Presidential Unit Citation. Richard worked for Abex Corp. in Winchester for 37 years, was a member of the Eagles Club #824 in Winchester and attended the Fairview United Methodist Church in Stephens City, VA. Richard enjoyed camping, playing cards and spending time with his family.
Richard married Barbara L. Dellinger Hawkins on August 14, 1994, in Stephens City, VA.
Surviving with his wife of 25 years are three sons: Richard L. Hawkins, Jr.; David M. Hawkins, both of Berryville, VA; Mark W. Hawkins and wife Erica of Fort Walton Beach, FL; two daughters: Tina L. Hammel and husband Carl of Inwood, WV; Tracy L. Wells and husband Bob of Laurel Hill, FL; a step-daughter: Christina M. King of Inwood, WV; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and a step-great-grandchild.
He is preceded in death by a brother, two sisters, a daughter-in-law and his stepmother.
A funeral service will be held at the Fairview United Methodist Church in Stephens City, VA on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Laetitia Schoeman. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and at the church an hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairview United Methodist Church, 968 Double Church Road, Stephens City, VA 22655.
To view Richard’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
