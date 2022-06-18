Richard L. Timbrook
Richard Lee Timbrook, 77, of Capon Bridge, WV, died on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his home.
Richard was born on September 8, 1944, in Kirby, WV, a son of Delbert & Dorothy Golden Oates Timbrook. He was a graduate of Romney High School in 1962. Richard worked 16 years at Rubbermaid Products and 22 years at Martin Brower Co. in Manassas, VA. He was of the Baptist faith. Richard loved golfing, basketball, WVU sports but mostly loved being with his family. His feelings of “if being rich is being loved then I’m the richest man in the world.”
Richard married Kitty D. Stotler on December 24, 1966, in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife of 55 years is a daughter, Kimberly Hudson (James); a daughter-in-law, Kelly Timbrook-Weart (Christopher); two sisters, Shirley Combs, Pearl Timbrook; a brother, Howard Preston Timbrook (Carol), and the four most important people in the world to him: his grandchildren, Ashley Hudson, Bradley Hudson, Ricky Timbrook II and Samuel Weart.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Ricky Timbrook; a sister, Lillian, and three brothers, Loring, Chester & Norvel Timbrook.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 6-7:30 PM followed by a Celebration of Richard's life 7:30 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Greg Wilkins. Inurnment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or Capon Bridge Vol. Fire Company, PO Box 168, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
.
