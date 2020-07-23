Richard Lawrence Harbaugh
Richard Lawrence Harbaugh, age 66, of Winchester, VA, died on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Born December 15, 1954 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Donald Wesley and Emma Pearl Neikirk Harbaugh.
He was a Protestant. He was a graduate of North Hagerstown High School. He had worked as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed riding his Harley and spending time with his grandchildren.
Richard is survived by his wife, Denice Kelly O’Neal Harbaugh of Punta Gorda, FL, his children, Dawn Harbaugh Bartman of FL, Bradley Harbaugh of PA, Lacey Harbaugh and Richard Harbaugh, both of Winchester, four grandchildren, Everett Cleveland, Makenzie Cleveland, Jaxon Harbaugh and Isaac Harbaugh, all of Winchester, his sister Kim Demontz, of Hagerstown, two brothers, Steven R. Ullom of Berkeley Springs and Steve Harbaugh of Hagerstown and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Chuck Harbaugh.
Service and interment will be private.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.
