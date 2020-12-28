Richard Lee Davis
Richard Lee Davis, 51, of Winchester died Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born May 26, 1969 in Winchester the son of James Sr., and Carol Carter Davis.
He worked as a roofer for Tharpe Roofing Company.
In his spare time he enjoyed watching football, playing pool and horseshoes.
He is survived by his siblings, Barbara Schaidt and her husband George of Bunker Hill, Craig Davis and his partner Toni of Gore, and Brian Clements and his wife Marian of Columbia, SC; nephews, Jamie and Travis Franklin, Tyler Anderson, James Davis, and Bryant Williams and nieces, Sissy Davis, Crystal and Sayde Clements.
His siblings, James Davis, Jr., and Crystal Clements are deceased.
A service will be 11:00 am Wednesday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester officiated by Pastor John Manning.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 6-8:00 pm in the funeral home.
