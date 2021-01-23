Richard Lee Dodson, Sr., 70, of Middletown VA, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 18, 2021 with his wife by his side.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Helen Shirley Dodson. A son, Richard L. Dodson, Jr. and daughter-in-law Lorie Dodson of Front Royal, VA. A daughter, Wendy L. Dodson of Strasburg, VA. Three grandchildren; Kristen L. Henry of Strasburg, Richard L. Dodson, III & Robbie L. Dodson both of Front Royal, VA.
He was preceded in death by his parents Pauline Fletcher Dodson and Russell Ellis Dodson, Sr., and five siblings. Two sisters, Brenda Holliday and Shirley Dehaven and three brothers, Russell "Sonny" Dodson, Jr., Roger Dodson, Sr., and Ronald Dodson, Sr.
Richard was the owner of D&D Paving, which he started 25 years ago. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, visiting casinos and playing slot machines, going on cruises and he was an avid hunter. Family was the most important thing to him. He loved spoiling his grandchildren and children. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be missed tremendously.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date.
