Richard Lee Hawkins Jr. “Dickie”
Richard Lee Hawkins Jr., 60, of Berryville, VA, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at his home.
Dickie was born in 1962 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Richard Lee Hawkins Sr. and Joann E. Hawkins. Dickie was owner/operator of Hawkins Heating & Cooling, LLC. He served our country in the United States Navy. Dickie was a member of the Moose Lodge #1283, Shenandoah Valley Mustangs, Mustang Club of America, American Legion Post 199, Fraternal Order of the Eagles #824 and a Legion Rider. He collected diecast cars, loved riding his Harley Davidson and sponsored race cars at Winchester Speedway and he was also an avid Mustang fan. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He married Sherry Lynn Gill on December 29, 1982, in Clear Brook, VA. She preceded him in death on December 7, 2013.
Dickie is survived by his daughter, Jennifer A. Livermore (Mike) of Winchester, VA; sons, Richard A. Butcher of Winchester, VA, Jason A. Hawkins of Berryville, VA, Christopher L. Hawkins (Katie) of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren, Dominic L. Meadows of Winchester, VA, Jana D. Weilgat of Lauenburg, Germany, Cali N. Hawkins of Chesapeake, VA, Khloe R. Livermore of Winchester, VA, Christopher L. Hawkins, Jr. of Chesapeake, VA, Makayla M. Barrow of Chesapeake, VA, Brystol L. Livermore of Winchester, VA; sisters, Tina L. Hammel (Carl) of Inwood, WV, Tracy L. Wells of Laurel Hill, FL; brothers, David M. Hawkins of Winchester, VA, and Mark W. Hawkins (Erica) of Fort Walton Beach, FL.
A visitation will be held for Dickie on Monday, February 20, 2023, from 7pm to 9pm with a service the following day, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 1pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Russ Brower, Chip Mathews, Carl Hammel, Charles Headley, A.C. Gunter and Brad Moyers.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.