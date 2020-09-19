Richard “Lee” Potterton
Lee Potterton went home to be with the Lord whom he loved, on September 17, 2020. He was a loving husband and devoted father to his sons and stepson. His three grandsons were the joy of his life. Lee’s life here on earth is ended but he is rejoicing with Jesus right now, and we are sure he has many stories to tell everyone, like he did on this earth. This is not good-bye forever for we shall all be together some day to spend an eternity with our Savior. Until then, there is a vacant seat at the family table.
Lee was born on July 19, 1938 and retired from NSA in 1992. Part of his retirement was spent with the Virginia Defense Force. His favorite activity in his later years was working sudoku puzzles, watching his favorite tv programs and eating good food with friends and family as he told them the many stories of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Kialeen, of 29 years, his two sons, Rich and Chip, his stepson, Denny Basham and his three grandsons, Charlie, Will and Veit.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, with Reverend Larry Hickey officiating. Interment will be in Columbia Gardens, Arlington, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.