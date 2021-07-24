Richard Lee Upperman, “Dickie”
Richard Lee Upperman, “Dickie”, 59, of Winchester, VA died Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Dickie was born July 24, 1961, of Cumberland, MD; son of Raymond Richard and Shirley Lee McGee Upperman. He was a member of the Eagles Club of Winchester. He loved fishing, hunting and throwing horse shoes. Dickie had many friends at HP Hood where he had worked as a technician.
He is survived by his mother Shirley of Bloomington, MD; son Jeremy Lee Upperman of Winchester; brother, Raymond D. Upperman (Karen) of Rawlings, MD and sister, Donna Martin of Ocean City, MD.
Dickie is preceded in death by his father, Raymond.
The family will receive friends Monday, July 26, 2021 from 5:00 pm — 7:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home, 228 S. Pleasant Valley Rd, Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
