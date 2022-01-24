Richard Leroy Brown, 87, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born May 21, 1934, at Niagara Falls, New York. He attended schools there until he joined the Navy in 1951 and was later stationed at Quarters K in Washington, DC, where he met his wife Rae Ann Ogden. They were married August 27, 1955, in Falls Church, VA, and had a wonderful life together for over 66 years. He was employed by Federal Government agencies, retiring from the Treasury Department. He was a devoted Christian man serving nearly every position in his church wherever he lived.
He loved being with people, especially his family. Dick is survived by his wife Rae Ann Ogden Brown, a son Daryl Brown and wife Nicole, his daughter Cheryl Lonce preceded him in death; six grandchildren, Christopher Wood and wife Julie, Sean Dubose and best friend Bernice, Shannon Thompson, Jessica Fine and husband Paul, Erin Howard and husband Ron, and Bryce Brown; his great-grandchildren Ava, Cameron, Tyler, Kayla, Levi, Nicholas, Jackson, Caleb, Charlotte, Mason, Hailey, and great-great-granddaughter Dakota. He leaves loving nieces, nephews and cousins in Niagara Falls, North Carolina, California and Canada.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dick’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home from 10:00 – 11:00 am. The funeral service will be Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home at 11:00 with Rev. Doug Frazier officiating. Entombment will follow at Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
