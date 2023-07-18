Richard Lewis Dole
Richard Lewis Dole, 66, of Winchester, VA, passed away with family by his side on July 13, 2023, at his home.
Richard was born on May 11, 1957. He resided on the family farm ( Summerville) in Clarke County, VA, with his loving mother, Chrissie Lindsay Kindersley (Dole) and father, the late Captain Richard Emerson Dole and sister Kathryn Dole.
He is survived by his mother, Lindsay Dole of Ontario, Canada; his sister, Kathryn Dole and her partner, Johnny Brown, of Winchester, VA.; two sons, Johnny and Dale Brown and his wife, Chania Brown, of Winchester, VA. Richard is survived by his son, Tony Lewis ( partner, Heather Harris); three grandchildren, Jada, Maverick and Raelynn of Winchester, VA; Cathleen Cook’s daughter, Sheri Cook; son, Tootie Cook; mother, Mrs. Cook of Berryville, VA.
Loved by extended family and friends. Richard will be remembered for his kindness and willingness to help others in need. He will be greatly missed by all.
After many years, Richard and his father moved to Tennessee, where he finished his schooling. He worked with his father training horses and working fox hounds. Richard joined the US Navy and later received an honorable discharge.
He returned to Winchester, VA, where he and his partner, the late Cathleen Cook, lived. They were members of Prosperity Baptist Church in Summit Point, WV, with Pastor Robert Jackson. Richard and Cathleen both enjoyed singing in the choir. He was known for playing the piano and harmonica. They both enjoyed dancing.
Richard was Cathleen’s caretaker for many, many years, before she sadly passed away. He continued to live on his property with his three loving dogs. After suffering from a lengthy illness, he finally succumbed to cancer, which claimed his life.
Richard's adoring mother, who wishes she could be here, wrote and sent the prayers for the life of Richard, with all her love from Canada. She has fond memories of spending special holidays together and many wonderful family vacations.
A Celebration of Life will be 12:00 pm, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, VA, with Pastor Robert Jackson.
Family will receive friends one hour before at the funeral home.
Inurnment will be private.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home Winchester, cartwrightfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.