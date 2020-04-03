Richard Louis “Bunny” Medley
Richard Louis “Bunny” Medley entered life eternal on Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home.
Born on Christmas Day, 1929, Richard was the first child born to Theodore Dewitt and Eleanora Addison Medley. He married Julia May Stern on December 22, 1951 in Stephens City. Mrs. Medley passed away in 1999.
“Mister Medley,” as he was called, retired from Avtex Fibers in 1989 and again in 2015 from Walmart store #2306, where he was dubbed the Mayor of Walmart. He owned a transportation company in the 1960’s and Medley Enterprises in the 1990’s.
“Bunny,” as he was known to family and friends, was a lifelong resident of Stephens City. He was an active board member of the St. John’s Baptist Church Foundation and the Locust Grove Cemetery. He was a member of The Glorious Church of God in Christ.
Surviving are his children: Sharon (Charles) Washington, Denise Medley; Gwendolyn Bangura, Dennis Medley, Ellena “Toni” (Gregory) McBride, and Blane (Ginger) Medley; 9 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; and his fur son, Mister Butch. His father, mother, wife, three sisters, one brother, two children, and one great grandson preceded him in death.
The Family will gather on Saturday, April 4, from 12-1 p.m. for a private viewing, and will hold a public celebration of his life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. John’s Baptist Church Foundation or the Locust Grove Cemetery.
A detailed obituary is available at https://www.cartwrightfuneralhome.com/
