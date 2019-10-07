Richard Lynn “Ricky” Phillips, 64, of Winchester, Virginia passed away unexpectedly Monday, September 30, 2019.
Ricky was born on May 3, 1955, son of Patricia L. Swisher and stepson of Arthur L. (Bud) Swisher.
Surviving with his mother and stepfather is a stepsister, Julie Ryan and husband, Charlie.
A private service was held on Friday, October 4, at Old Stone Church Cemetery, Frederick County, Virginia.
