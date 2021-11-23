Richard Marvin Puffinberger, 69, of Frederick County, VA passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
Ricky was born on February 1, 1952, in Berkeley Springs, WV, to the late Harvey and Evelyn Puffinberger. He married the love of his life, Pamela Jean McKee, in 1972 in Winchester, VA. He was of Methodist faith and always ready to greet you with a big smile and hug. He devoted his life to working hard and providing for his family. He loved to hunt and fish, enjoyed singing, and playing bluegrass music on his guitar, attending concerts and going dancing at the local Moose clubs. Every summer Ricky enjoyed going to yard parties. He enjoyed spending time with his family and shooting pool with his brother-in-law. Ricky spent every morning getting coffee at his favorite restaurant and was affectionately known as “Puffy” by his friends. He would go out of his way to help anyone. He truly was one in a million and will be greatly missed by all.
Ricky is survived by his wife of 49 years Pam and their three daughters, Lisa Kennelly (Dale) and Michele Long both of Stephens City, VA; and Holly Cornwell (Charlie) of Winchester; VA; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother David Puffinberger (Lena) and numerous cousins, nephews, aunt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother John “Murphy” Puffinberger, and a grandson Brandon Richard Drago.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021, at 11am with a service to follow at 12pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Entombment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ricky’s name may be made to: Gore Fire and Rescue, 7184 Northwestern Pike, Gore, VA 22637.
