Richard Oliven Evans, age 82, of Raleigh, NC, formerly of Moorefield, WV, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his daughter’s residence. Born on August 7, 1936 in Inkerman, Hardy County, WV, he was the son of the late Selvin Oliven Evans and Virginia Catherine Wilson Evans. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Dasher Evans in June 2017.
He is survived by his two daughters, Deborah Kay Milburn and husband, Jeff of Portland, OR and Theresa Evans Handy and husband, David of Raleigh, NC; one son, Steve Anthony Evans and wife, Daira of Hyrum, UT; and nine grandchildren, Chelsey, Garrett and Zachary Evans; Kevin and Eric Milburn; Nathan, Evan, Jennie and Melody Handy.
Richard was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served faithfully up until his death. He worked for the Potomac Edison Power Company for 36 years in Winchester, VA as a lineman. He was a Marine, a rifleman, and an avid Scouter, earning the Silver Beaver Award. He has touched many people’s lives with his remarkable service.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Elmore Funeral Home, Moorefield, WV. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Valley View Drive in Petersburg, WV with Bishop Richard Whetzel officiating. Burial will follow at Asbury Church Cemetery, Bean Settlement, WV.
Arrangements are under the direction of Elmore Funeral Home.
