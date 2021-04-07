Richard "Dick" Olsen Clark, 91, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on April 2, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Clark was born in 1929 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the son of the late Paul J. Clark and Lydia (Olsen) Clark. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern Michigan University. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War until his honorable discharge. Mr. Clark was a successful business owner and also was an assistant at Dowell J. Howard Vocational School. He most enjoyed golfing, gardening, and woodworking, but particularly loved being a grandad. Mr. Clark was a proud and active member of the Korean War Veterans Association, volunteering for many of the group's activities until recently.
Gramps lived every day to the fullest and one of the biggest takeaways is that he never rushed life. He took the time to talk to anyone that he met and he never met a stranger, they were greeted with a smile and a handshake and then he made a point of circling back around to say goodbye. Many times he could be found lending a helping hand to his neighbors. He was our biggest supporter and always went out of his way to stop what he was doing to make his family a priority. He was truly a blessing to anyone that he met and to his children and grandchildren he couldn't have been a better role model.
Mr. Clark's smile and laugh was infectious and you instantly felt yourself laughing right along with him. This is certainly not "good bye" but, we'll see you later.
Mr. Clark married Joyce A. Prose on August 18, 1956 in Holly, MI. They were married for 64 years.
Surviving with his wife are his two daughters, Terri Clark Clevenger (Kirk) of Stephenson, Virginia and Tammi Clark Loving of Winchester, Virginia; grandchildren, Kyley Clevenger (Chance) of Raphine, Virginia, Hunter Loving of Washington, D.C., Keagan Clevenger (Katie) of Lexington, Virginia, and Haley Loving Richards (Jacob) of Winchester, Virginia; sister, Barbara Shain of St. Louis, Missouri and his faithful companion, Dexter.
Mr. Clark was preceded in death by his sisters, Edith Clark Steinman and Nancy Clark O'Berry; and brothers, John Clark and Paul Clark.
Service with Military Honors will be held at Mt. Hebron Cemetery on June 12, 2021, at 11:00 AM.
Memorial contributions in Richard's memory may be sent to Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation, 10301 McKinstry Mill Rd, New Windsor, MD 21776 or Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd, Winchester, VA 22603
