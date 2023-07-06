Richard R. Constantino
Richard (Dick) Robert Constantino passed away Friday June 30, 2023 at Winchester Medical Center with his family by his side. Dick was born on October 5, 1931 to the late Thomas Constantino and Angelina Costello Constantino.
Dick is survived by his wife, Vickie Childs Constantino whom he married on September 26, 1985 at the United Methodist Church in Stephens City, VA.
His children, Lisa Constantino of Argyle, TX, Richard D. Constantino of Winchester, VA, Pamela Constantino of Sarasota, FL, Lori Thomas of Ogden, UT, Michael Constantino of Dallas, TX, and Bryan Constantino (Earlene) of Winchester VA; nine grandchildren; and his beloved dog, TJ. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas F. Constantino and Louis A. Constantino.
After graduating high school, Dick attended the Rhode Island School of Design in Providence. He then went on to join the Air Force where he was stationed in South Hampton England during the Korean War. Upon returning home to Rhode Island, he joined the family construction business. Dick began a 40 year career with the federal government starting at Patrick Air Force base in Florida and retiring as the Chief of Specifications at the Corps of Engineers in Winchester, VA. His government career included working at Cape Canaveral in Florida where he met the original space program astronauts. His work at the Corps of Engineers required him to travel extensively throughout the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.
Dick was an enthusiastic bowler, chess player, poker player, joke raconteur, and card trick player. He was an ardent sports fan, he particularly enjoyed rooting for the Washington Capitals hockey team. Most of all he was a motorcycle enthusiast. He and his wife, Vickie toured throughout the U.S., riding coast to coast, and into Canada.
Per his wishes, all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to aid veterans and first responders at Boulder Crest Foundation, P.O. Box 117, Bluemont, VA 20135.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
